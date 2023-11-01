Sonowal campaigns for BJP in poll-bound Mizoram

Guwahati, Nov 1: Union minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday campaigned for the party at Lunglei ahead of the Assembly elections in Mizoram.

Sonowal campaigned for the BJP candidate, R Lalbiaktluangi, who is contesting from Lunglei West Assembly constituency. and another party candidate, T Biaksailova, who is contesting from Lunglei South A/C.

Addressing an election rally at Lunglei, Sonowal said, “Since 2014, after Modi ji became leader of our country, the central government has invested Rs four lakh crores to develop capacity in the Northeast and become the economic growth engine of India. We, the people of Northeast, are no longer ignored by the central government, unlike the Congress governments of the past. Modi ji visited the Northeast more than 60 times since becoming Prime Minister, which is far more than any other Prime Minister.”

“Mizoram has an opportunity to explore growth and development by voting BJP to power and experience the development led governance as is witnessed in other states. With the newly opened Sittwe Port, which is part of the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport project, Mizoram is poised to become the conduit for the new age of progress and development for the region.” , the senior BJP leader said.

Referring to the exemplary performance of Mizoram in sports, Sonowal said the state has made the country proud. “There is a huge potential to hone and incubate the sporting talent of Mizoram and allow the youth of the state to become part of India’s stride towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

“With your support, the BJP-led government will create an ecosystem for the youth of the state to also explore opportunities for economic cooperation from the two international neighbours of Mizoram,” he said.