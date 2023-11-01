TMC leader Mahua Moitra wants to examine ‘bribe-giver’ at ethics committee hearing

Shillong, November 1: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra is set to appear before the Ethics Committee on Thursday as part of the investigation into alleged ‘cash for Parliament questions.’

IANS reported that in a two-page letter, Moitra demanded the opportunity to cross-examine the complainant, Jai Anant Dehadrai, and the alleged “bribe-giver,” businessman Darshan Hiranandani. She expressed concerns about the lack of documentary evidence provided by Dehadrai to support the allegations and insisted on her right to cross-examine him. Additionally, she called for Hiranandani to provide detailed evidence with documented information and expressed her intention to cross-examine him as well.

Moitra questioned the committee’s decision not to change the date of her appearance, stating she would comply with the original schedule on November 2. She pointed out double standards in the treatment of her case compared to that of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who faced a serious complaint of hate speech. Moitra highlighted that the Ethics Committee lacks the jurisdiction to investigate alleged criminality and called for transparency and fairness in the proceedings.

The Trinamool Congress leader also referred to the scope and functions of the Committee on Ethics, emphasizing the need for an objective and fair approach, especially in the absence of a structured Code of Conduct for Members.

The investigation was initiated following allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favors in exchange for asking questions in Lok Sabha about businessman Gautam Adani on behalf of businessman Hiranandani. The Ethics Committee had previously asked Moitra to appear on October 31.