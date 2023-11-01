Elevated corridor project at Kaziranga National Park likely to get Center’s nod

Shillong, November 1: The 32-km elevated corridor project within Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) is likely to receive approval from the Central government, according to officials.

As per IANS, during an event in Assam to inaugurate multiple highway projects, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to greenlight the project, emphasizing its importance in reducing wildlife fatalities.

Sarma stated, “I urge Gadkari ji to construct a 32-km long elevated corridor at Kaziranga aimed at reducing the number of fatalities among wild animals.” In response, Union Minister Gadkari confirmed that the elevated corridor would soon become a reality, and a comprehensive project report would be prepared.

The project’s primary objective is to address the high number of fatal incidents involving animals within Kaziranga National Park. To achieve this, the Assam government previously proposed the construction of a 32-km elevated road covering nine animal corridors within the park.

This four-lane project is estimated to cost Rs 6,000 crore and will align with an existing arterial roadway. Alarming statistics highlight the urgency of this initiative, as a report from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) recorded at least 1,176 animal casualties on the highway due to the lack of a dedicated animal corridor. Another study by Gauhati University revealed a staggering 6,000 fatal animal incidents in this region.

The annual monsoon floods at Kaziranga National Park drive animals to seek refuge in the Karbi Anglong hills, located to the south of the park, requiring them to cross the national highway. Unfortunately, this migration often results in animals colliding with speeding vehicles, necessitating the elevated corridor project for their safety.