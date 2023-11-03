Close call for Puri-Jaynagar Express as fire breaks out in overhead wire

Shillong, November 3: A potentially disastrous situation was narrowly averted when a fire broke out in the overhead wire of the Puri-Jaynagar weekly express on Friday morning.

As per IANS, the incident unfolded between Simultala and Gorparan railway stations at Kotarwa forest along the Patna-Howrah main route. The speed of the train prevented the driver from applying the emergency brake. Instead, the train was brought to a stop using standard procedures, while the Puri express safely passed the affected area, albeit causing some damage to iron rods.

Following the incident, the train’s driver, R. Besera, promptly informed Mahesh Kumar, the on-duty station master at Simultala railway station. Kumar then relayed the information to other officials within the East Central Railway.

This unexpected occurrence resulted in a five-hour halt in traffic for several trains, including the Hatia-Patliputra express and the Mokama-Howrah express, on the up-line.

Railway engineers emphasized the passengers’ good fortune, as the situation could have escalated into a fire on the train. Once the necessary repairs were made, railway operations resumed on this busy route.