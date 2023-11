Shillong, Nov 4: One drug peddler who is history sheeter, was caught today by public while he was selling drug near the Police Point at Laitumkhrah. On being informed by the public, personnel from the ANTF apprehended him.

The ANTF recovered 10 vials containing 10.97 gms of heroin, one polythene bag containing 35 empty vials, one mobile phone and cash of Rs 6310.