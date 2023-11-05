Akshay Kumar unveils his ‘Singham Again’ look in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

Shillong, November 5: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for his recent box-office hit ‘OMG 2’, revealed the appearance of his character, ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi, from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe on Sunday.

As per IANS, in a gripping image, he introduced his participation in Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Singham Again.’ The picture captures him mid-action, leaping from a helicopter while expertly wielding firearms in both hands.

Sharing the image on his Instagram, the ‘Hera Pheri’ star captioned it with, “Aila re aila, #Sooryavanshi aila. Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi’s entry. Are you ready?”

This unveiling coincided with the 2nd anniversary of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi,’ which played a pivotal role in revitalizing the theater business after the easing of civil restrictions following the second wave of Covid-19.

Renowned director Rohit Shetty also shared the image on his Instagram, stating, “In Singham Again, we are just doing what our fans want us to do! So here it is…Akshay Kumar and a helicopter! As we complete 2 years of Sooryavanshi, VEER SOORYAVANSHI joins the battle with Singham.”

Rohit Shetty has crafted a cop universe in Bollywood with three major films – ‘Singham,’ ‘Simmba,’ and ‘Sooryavanshi,’ featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, respectively. The narratives and characters from these films will now interconnect, expanding the cop universe.

‘Singham Again’ commenced filming in September this year and also stars Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Previously, the star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently made waves with the first episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, shared their appearances from ‘Singham Again.’ While Ranveer has been a part of the cop universe through ‘Simmba’ and Akshay’s ‘Sooryavanshi,’ Deepika is a new addition to the universe. Her character, Shakti Shetty, was unveiled in the first picture, which bore a strong resemblance to goddess Durga triumphing over Mahishasur.

Another image shows Deepika in a lighter moment, with a gun barrel resting on her forehead and bandages on her hands. She introduced her character with the caption: “Introducing…Shakti Shetty.”

Deepika’s inclusion in the ‘Singham Again’ cast was announced during a press event for her husband Ranveer Singh’s film ‘Cirkus’ in Mumbai last year.