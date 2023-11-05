Rape survivor’s immolation bid foiled in UP, action assured

Meerut, Nov 5 : A rape victim attempted to immolate herself during a grievance redressal programme in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a senior official said here.

The incident happened on Saturday

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said the woman and her family came to the ‘Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas’ in Sardhana carrying inflammable substances with them and demanded the arrest of the accused in the rape case.

The inflammable substance was taken away from the family by the police, and they were assured of appropriate action in the case, he said.

According to Sarurpur police, the incident took place about six months ago when the woman, a minor at that time, had filed a rape case against a man from her village.

Earlier, a complaint was registered in the matter and during the investigation, it was found that the accused was not present in the area at the time of the incident.

He was in Punjab, the SSP said.

SDM Pankaj Prakash Rathore said the matter is related to Sarurpur police station and instructions have been given to the concerned police officials to take immediate action in this matter. (IANS)