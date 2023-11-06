Kerala CPI(M) eyes potential gain in Aryadan Shoukath facing Congress ire

Shillong, November 6: Aryadan Shoukath, the son of veteran Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed, is facing the scrutiny of his own party’s disciplinary committee.

As per IANS, the cause of this internal discord was Shoukath’s decision to lead a rally in support of Palestine, despite strong warnings from the state Congress leadership advising against it.

In defiance, Shoukath proceeded to lead a massive rally in his hometown of Malappuram, which didn’t sit well with the state party leadership. Consequently, they served him a show cause notice, demanding his appearance before the disciplinary committee.

A.K. Balan, a seasoned member of the CPI(M)’s central committee, asserted that if the Congress party took any action against Shoukath, they would extend their support and welcome him into their own ranks. Balan went so far as to claim that such actions by Congress would cause the party to fragment.

Aryadan Mohammed, who played a pivotal role during the factional feud between Karunakaran and Antony within the Congress party for over four decades, was known for his strategic prowess. Unfortunately, he passed away in September the previous year.

Aside from his involvement in Congress politics, Shoukath is also a film producer. However, in 2016, he experienced defeat in his debut election, running from his father’s traditional constituency.

In response to Balan’s fervent offer of support, K. Muraleedharan, the son of Karunakaran, maintained that the Congress party could manage its affairs independently and did not require outside intervention. He cautioned Balan against meddling in the affairs of other parties, suggesting it would be wiser for him to focus on his own responsibilities.