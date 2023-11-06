BJP replaces Masuda candidate Abhishek Singh over false credentials

Shillong, November 6: In an unexpected turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found itself in a challenging situation on Monday as it had to replace its candidate for the Masuda constituency, Abhishek Singh, due to allegations of concealing information and presenting counterfeit qualifications to secure the party’s ticket.

As per IANS, the party promptly named Virendra Singh Kanawat as the new candidate for the seat, reflecting the seriousness of the matter.

Abhishek Singh, who had initially obtained the ticket by asserting his affiliation with the Rawat-Rajput caste in his bio-data, was discovered to be a member of the Mehrat community. This revelation cast a shadow on his candidacy, prompting the BJP to take action. The Mehrat community, an ethnic group with a unique background, follows both Hindu and Muslim faiths, with its origins tracing back to the Chauhan rulers who adopted Islam approximately seven centuries ago while preserving their Hindu customs. Despite the religious diversity, the community maintains a strong cultural identity.

The BJP’s decision to halt Abhishek Singh’s candidacy late on Sunday night and replace him with Virendra Singh Kanawat signifies the party’s commitment to upholding integrity and fairness in the electoral process. However, the incident left the saffron party somewhat embarrassed, given the significance of the Masuda constituency.

BJP Dehat District president Devi Shankar Bhutada confirmed these developments on Monday, officially declaring Virendra Singh Kanawat as the new candidate from Masuda. Despite the hiccup, the BJP remains focused on its future plans and strategies to secure victory in the upcoming elections, as articulated by a party spokesperson.