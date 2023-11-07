Ex-White House Press Secy endorses former boss Trump for President

Sanders will join the 2024 Republican frontrunner at his rally in Hialeah, Florida, on Wednesday as he skips the third party presidential primary debate, which is being held the same night in Miami.

In a statement to CNN, she said: “It’s not a question between right versus left anymore. It’s normal versus crazy, and President Biden and the left are doubling down on crazy. The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that’s why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President.”

This is the time first time that Sanders, who has been a staunch ally of the former president since he left office, weighed in on the 2024 race.

In response to the endorsement, Trump told CNN: “We had great success in the White House and it’s an honor to have Sarah’s endorsement. I look forward to having her at the big rally in Hialeah this Wednesday.”

Sanders’ support for Trump comes as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed Trump’s Republican rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, on Monday.

