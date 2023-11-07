Shella MDC will not contest KHADC polls

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 6: UDP’s sitting MDC from Shella, Teinwell Dkhar, on Monday, declared that he will not contest the upcoming district council elections.

“I am not going to contest the upcoming elections due to health reasons,” said Dkhar, who is a former Chief Executive Member of the KHADC.

He however stated that he will continue to be a part and parcel of the UDP.

The four-time MDC was a close aide of former Chief Minister, late Dr Donkupar Roy, who also represented Shella constituency.

On who would fill his shoes, the Shella MDC said the party along with the supporters will take a decision in this regard.

Meanwhile, senior journalist, Dmuising Khongjirem, has decided to seek the UDP ticket to contest the upcoming district council election from Lyngkyrdem-Laitkroh constituency.

Khongjirem, who holds the position of the president of UDP Youth Wing, Pynursla, wants the ticket in spite of the UDP being represented by Ryngkatlang Lyndem, the sitting MDC from Lyngkyrdem-Laitkroh.

“It depends on the party leadership to decide whom they are going to give the ticket. In a democratic setup, anybody is free to ask for the party ticket,” the senior journalist said.