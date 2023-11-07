Khadi-Mahotsav campaign held across state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 6: In an effort to boost the promotion of Khadi, Village Industries, Handloom, Handicraft products, ODOP products, and items from various traditional and cottage industries locally manufactured in the state, a special campaign, ‘Khadi Mahotsav,’ with the motto ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion,’ took place throughout Meghalaya from October 2 to October 31.

The State Office of the Khadi & Village Industries Commission in Shillong orchestrated a range of programs during Khadi Mahotsav, including seminars, Khadi Yatras, Khadi Charchas, Khadi Pledge events, and Mini-Exhibitions.

This campaign encompassed various locations across the state, including educational institutions such as the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong, and the BSF Higher Secondary School in Umpling.

Khadi-charcha and seminars were also held at the Village Industries Commission in Shillong, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in Umiam, and in Ri-Bhoi district and West Jaintia Hills district.