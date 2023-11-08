Justice Katakey visits EJH to check illegal coal mining

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 7: Justice (retired) BP Katakey travelled to East Jaintia Hills on Tuesday to look into claims that coal was being illegally extracted in the district.

He visited the district for inspection following reports of illegal coal mining there.

Judge Katakey announced that he would meet in Shillong on Wednesday and then present his findings to the High Court of Meghalaya.

Judge Katakey was appointed by the high court to supervise the removal of coal that had previously been mined unlawfully and to keep an eye on the state government’s actions to guarantee that the prohibitions against coal mining that have been imposed by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal are being adhered to.