KSU to hold sit-in today

Shillong, Nov 8: The KSU, which is associated with the NESO, will stage a three-hour sit-in in front of the life-size statue of Khasi freedom fighter warrior Tirot Sing Syiemlieh at Laitumkhrah from 12 noon.

The purpose of the sit-in, to be held in each of the state capitals in the NE region, is to express displeasure at the current situation in conflict-torn Manipur.

The leaders of a number of pressure groups will participate in the sit-in, including the KSU, GSU, FKJGP, HNYF, RBYF, Shillong Manipuri Students’ Union, Kuki Students’ Organisation Shillong, Naga Students’ Union Shillong, Shillong Socio-Cultural Assamese Students’ Association, Mizo Students’ Union Shillong, Twipra Students’ Federation Shillong, Arunachal Students Union Shillong, Mara Students’ Organisation and Lai Students’ Association.