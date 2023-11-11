Boult excited to play India in semi-final

In all likelihood, India taking on New Zealand at the Wankhede

on November 15

New Delhi, Nov 10: Trent Boult, whose Player of the Match showing against Sri Lanka on Thursday helped New Zealand place a firm grip on a semi-final spot at the 2023 World Cup, is excited about the possibility of a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

After New Zealand’s big win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, a decent idea of what the semi-final fixtures could look like at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup can be formed. While there are still mathematical possibilities for Pakistan or Afghanistan to edge out the Black Caps, they are pretty slim.

In all likelihood, the tournament is likely to witness a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semi-final clash with India taking on New Zealand at the Wankhede on November 15.

“I can’t speak on what they’re thinking but from our point of view to play World Cup in India and to come up against the host nation a team that’s red hot playing good cricket at a great ground – you couldn’t script it any better,” Boult exclaimed at the post-match press conference.

“So excited if that happens, I feel like we’ve done all we can from our point of view and yeah, we’ll just wait and see what happens.”

As it stands, Pakistan need to win by 287 runs or win in three overs after bowling England out for 100 if they are to make the semi-finals over New Zealand. Afghanistan’s chances are slimmer. This leaves New Zealand as clear favourites to reach the semi-final, in which case they’d be facing India.

Earlier in the competition, when the teams met in Dharamsala, India won by four wickets chasing 274. New Zealand’s total of 273 is the highest score by any team against India this tournament. The conditions in Mumbai are expected to be more batting-friendly than in Dharamsala, but Boult isn’t looking too far ahead.

“Hard to comment on what the conditions will be at Wankhede, but you know, history suggests it’s a good wicket and, yeah, nice to have come up against them in Dharamshala.

“Totally different ground and different facilities, but, yeah, we’ll turn our focus to that challenge. Very, very good players, but pressure does things to the best of players at any time. So just look forward to taking that on.”

Talking of India’s proactive approach with the bat, Boult commented that it opens up possibilities for the bowling side too, but maintained that it would be immensely exciting to face the hosts in a semi-final.

“They’re playing a positive style of cricket and yeah, I suppose playing shots does present chances – but yeah, we’re going to be very clear with how we’re going to tackle that game, if it happens, it still has to be ticked off. But, yeah, I think there’ll be a lot of excitement and the prospect of that challenge and like I said it doesn’t get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people.”

Boult is known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, even in unresponsive conditions. He is also a very accurate bowler, and is able to hit the top of the off stump consistently. He is a very difficult bowler to face, and is one of the most feared bowlers in the world. Boult has been a key member of the New Zealand team that has won several major trophies in recent years. (Agencies)