NGH student dies in road accident in Dehradun, CM thanked for his help

Tura, Nov 11: In a tragedy, a young student from Dehradun in North Garo Hills (NGH) lost his life after the bike he was driving met with an accident a few days ago, with a car in Uttarakhand.

As per reports, Cherikam D Sangma, who was a student in ICFAI – Dehradun was riding with his friend when the bike collided with a car causing him severe injuries.

He was admitted in ICU in Dehradun Mahanta Indresh Hospital and later forwarded to Delhini AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was undergoing treatment. He passed away from his injuries on Non 10, yesterday.

According to the president of All Dehradun Achik Students Association (ADASA) president, Teseng Ch Sangma and Chaplain Raphun G Momin, financial efforts were made by them and other students, as well as the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, to help the injured Cherikam into AIIMS – New Delhi for treatment but he passed away while being treated.

“On behalf of Delhi A’chik Association, we would like to thank Conrad Sangma for his kindness and assistance in each and every way. We would also like to give our special thanks to our Meghalaya House Additional Resident of Commissioner, Florina Boro, Chaplain Fredie Arengh and Special Police unit Northeast Regional (SPUNER) team SI Justfil Momin, Delhi Achik Christian Fellowship, MLP Employees and Officers who gave assistance and financial help to book tickets for the family who visited Cherikam while he was being treated,” said DAA through a release this morning.

DAA also thanked Tura MP, Agatha Sangma for providing flight tickets to the family members.

“We want to thank each and everyone who helped us through the days to help in completing all necessary formalities and helping deliver the deceased to his family,” stated DAA president, Babarham Sangma.