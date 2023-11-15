38 dead in bus accident in J&K’s Doda; PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Shillong, November 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced Rs 2 lakhs as ex gratia relief to the next of kin of those killed in the road accident in J&K’s Doda district.

“The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the PMO wrote on X.

Amit Shah also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

Thirty eight people were killed and 18 injured in the Doda road accident.

Officials said that the driver of a passenger bus lost control in Assar area of Doda district in J&K and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge.

“Thirty six people have died in this accident so far and 18 are seriously injured. The injured have been shifted to hospital. Doctors said some of the injured have sustained critical injuries. Security forces and civilians started a relief and rescue operation immediately after the accident,” the officials said.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons,” J&K L-G wrote on X.

The hilly Doda and Rajouri districts are known for bad roads leading to major accidents while the traffic department officials said over speeding and rash driving were the main reasons for accidents in these districts.

Meanwhile, the locals blame the traffic department for lack of supervision on overloaded passenger buses and over speeding private vehicles.