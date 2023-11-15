Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja to host football legend David Beckham in Mumbai

Shillong, November 15: Football legend David Beckham is in India fulfilling his UNICEF commitment as a Global Ambassador, and he is set to meet with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja during his Mumbai visit. The power couple is arranging a private dinner at their Mumbai residence, inviting a select group of the city’s elite.

As per IANS, the exclusive soirée is rumored to have only 25 guests, comprising the crème de la crème of Mumbai’s icons. Sonam and Anand, both influential entrepreneurs in their own right, are hosting the event. Anand, a leading figure in the business world, and Sonam, a Bollywood royalty and global fashion icon, are known for their status and influence.

The source hinted at the significance of this gathering, pointing out the parallelism between the iconic status of the hosts and the Beckhams. David Beckham, a global sports and fashion icon, along with his wife, adds another layer of cultural impact to the event. The discreet nature of the affair raises curiosity, leaving us to anticipate what unfolds during this noteworthy dinner.