Terminated Covid-19 staff yet to received pending dues

Tura, Nov 16: The Covid-19 staff from Tura Civil Hospital have submitted a petition to Meghalaya Speaker and North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma seeking the release of their salaries which has been pending since April this year.

According to the aggrieved employees, the contract for their employment stands terminated from October 1, 2023 however, their pending dues are yet to be released till date. Pointing out various difficulties faced by them due to the situation, the contractual employees urged the official to look into the matter.