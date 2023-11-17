Conrad flags off mobile polyclinic for ex-servicemen

Shillong, Nov 17: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma flagged off the mobile Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Polyclinic to Tura at Rhino Training Centre here.

He said that they are grateful for the service of our armed forces and our ex-servicemen to our country and the mobile polyclinic which aims to provide medical care to ex-servicemen is a very special gesture of giving back to each of them for their service.

“As a government we continue to support the initiatives taken for the welfare of our ex-servicemen. Happy to extend a financial assistance of Rs 5 Lakhs from the CM’s Special Grant for the initiative,” the CM added