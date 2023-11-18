238 conferred degrees at NIT Shillong on 10th Convocation

Shillong, Nov 18: As many as 238 students were conferred degrees at NIT Shillong on 10th Convocation ceremony held at the state Convention centre here on Saturday. Out of them, 147 are BTech, 26 MTech, 31 MSc and 34 PhD holders.

Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General of North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) was the Chief Guest on the Occasion. Guest of Honour was Upananda Kataki, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

The event was presided over by Sunil Alagh, the Managing Director, SKA Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of NIT Meghalaya.

Salik Ahmad, BTech, Department of Civil Engineering, was adjudged for the President Gold Medal based on overall performance in academic and co-curricular activities across all the programmes. T

Three Institute Gold Medals were awarded to Akshat Choudhary for M.Tech, Ms. Prerana Bakli for M.Sc, and Deeshant Bhattacharjee for B.Tech for best academic performance in the respective programmes.