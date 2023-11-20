Kyrmen Shylla inaugurates 1st batch of BAMS  at USTM

Guwahati, Nov 20: The Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla today said that the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has enormously contributed towards making the State an “education hub”.

Minister Shylla was at USTM today to inaugurate the Orientation on Transitional Curriculum Program for the first batch of students of the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) at IA Ayurvedic Medical College (IAMC) of USTM.

The Inaugural of the orientation was also graced by USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, Vice Chancellor Prof GD Sharma, Prof. (Dr.) Pranabjyoti Baishya, Principal, Govt. Ayurvedic College, Guwahati, Prof. (Dr.) Anil Kumar Sharma, Principal, IAMC, USTM and Prof. (Dr) RK Sharma. It must be noted that IAMC has received all the approvals of the statutory body namely the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), Ministry of Ayush, according to a USTM Press communique.

Addressing the new students of Ayurveda, the Chief Guest Shri Kyrmen Shylla, Cabinet Minister, Home (Passport), Revenue & Disaster Management, said, “All the first best of students are excited to start a new academic journey. I congratulate you all. You have chosen a path that will lead to achievement and make you proud of yourself. Imbibe a positive attitude while pursuing education, you need to set dreams and work to reach them. USTM is the best place to pursue your dream”.

He said that Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque is a visionary who believes in helping those in need, particularly in the field of education. “We have been talking about making Meghalaya an education hub, and you have made it. On behalf of my Government, I thank the Chancellor of USTM”, he added.

USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque also addressed the audience and expressed gratitude to the Meghalaya Government for its help and support. He said, “Though we are starting with 60 seat capacity now, the number will be increased next year. We want to be a world-class institution. In the near future, before 2030, all healthcare divisions—Allopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy—along with research will exist in the USTM campus.”

Addressing the gathering, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM said that the state of Meghalaya is a hotspot of biodiversity. USTM will create health tourism in this area, he added. Prof. (Dr.) Pranabjyoti Baishya, Principal, Govt. Ayurvedic College, Guwahati also addressed the gathering and urged the students to attend all the classes and make themselves capable of serving the suffering people. Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Prof. (Dr.) Anil Kumar Sharma, Principal, IAMC.