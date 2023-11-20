‘Tourist spots lack basic amenities’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 19: The Opposition Trinamool Congress on Sunday said many tourist spots in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region lack basic amenities although the state government regards tourism as a major revenue earner.

TMC president George B Lyngdoh said his party has raised the issue to draw the attention of the government.

“We urge the authorities to provide smooth, safe, and proper access to our domestic and foreign tourists so that the local people in these areas derive the benefits,” he said.

This would not only boost tourism but also the economy of the state, he added.

Lyngdoh said while the government is promoting tourism with gusto, the ground reality is that the stakeholders – tourist guides and taxi operators especially – are complaining about finding it difficult to get access to important locations.

“Although the government has tried to bring in a lot of investments in the tourism sector, a recent complaint is that the infrastructure around major tourist spots has crumbled,” he said.

Tourist vehicle operators are finding it tough to negotiate dilapidated roads leading to tourist spots, he said.

Advising the NPP-led MDA 2.0 Government to take care of the tourist spots and repair the roads leading to them on priority, Lyngdoh said the investment would be worth it.

He cited the examples of the Ranikor and Pynursla-Dawki stretches of the highways that are in poor condition. There are no toilets and proper eating joints along the tourist-frequented highway too, he pointed out.