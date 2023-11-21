Former Assam Ranji player Pradip Phukan passes away

Guwahati, Nov 21: Former Ranji Trophy cricketer and an accomplished football player from Assam, Pradip Phukan, passed away at the age of 87 in a private hospital here on Tuesday after battling a prolonged illness.

Phukan’s illustrious career spanned the 1960s and 1970s, during which he made significant contributions to both football and cricket.

Representing the Assam team in Ranji Trophy and Santosh Trophy, he showcased stellar performances in both cricket and football, leaving an indelible mark on the sports scene.

In a condolence message, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) president Taranga Gogoi and secretary Tridib Konwar acknowledged Phukan’s remarkable contributions to sports in the state.

In a statement, the ACA officials remarked on his rare talent, highlighting his ability to excel in both cricket and football with equal finesse.

A resident of Rukminigaon here, Phukan was not only a sports pensioner of the Assam government but also a lifetime pensioner of the Assam Cricket Association.