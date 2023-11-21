Tura gears up for Meghalaya Games

Tura, Nov 21: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Jagdish Chelani on Tuesday held a meeting with officers of various line departments to discuss issues relating to the upcoming 5th Edition of Meghalaya Games which is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 15 to 21 in Tura.

Chellani, who has been tasked with the responsibility of preparatory works, outlined officers’ respective duties and sought their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the games saying that the event was going to be first of its kind to have taken place in Tura and therefore, stakes were high in everyone’s shoulder to showcase and prove one’s mettle.

With regard to the beautification of the town, Chellani informed that various locality development committees are being involved in the process for the upkeep of cleanliness and beautification of their respective localities for which certain token amounts of cash will be allocated to each of the locality adding that beautification of Tura town is the part of the game.

Some of the venues for the various games to be held include Monfort School, Danakgre (Archery), Track and Field, Dakopgre (Athletics), Tura Inddor Hall, Hawakhana (Badminton), Rongkhon Sp[orts Complex (Basketball), Don Bosco School (Boxing), Rongkhon area (Cycling), P A Sangma Stadium and Chandmari Football Ground (Football Men and Women respectively), BSF Ground (Golf), 2nd Battalion Goeragre (Shooting), P A Sangma Stadium (Sports Climbing), Rongkhon Swimmimg Pool (Swimming) etc.