Shillong, Nov 21: S D Khongwir Ex MLA of Mawlai constituency here, passed away this morning at NEIGRIHMS Hospital. The mortal remains are kept at his residence at Mawlai Nonglum just opposite to Weiking Ground Jaiaw
He served as the first Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya. He was also the longest serving headman.
Former legislator S D Khongwir passes away
