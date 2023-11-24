Qatari court accepts Indian government’s appeal against death penalty for ex-Navy personnel

Shillong, November 24: A Qatari court has approved the Indian government’s appeal regarding the death sentences handed to eight former Indian Navy members.

As per India Today, the court is currently reviewing the appeal, and a subsequent hearing is anticipated soon, according to sources. In October, Qatar sentenced the ex-Navy personnel to death after detaining them for over a year.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that the judgment is confidential, and an appeal has been filed while exploring all legal options.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that India is actively engaging with Qatari authorities, ensuring continuous legal and consular support for the individuals involved. In August 2022, Qatar detained the eight former Navy officers, accusing them of espionage for Israel while employed by a local company.

The detainees, including Captain Navtej Singh Gill and Commander Sugunakar Pakala, were arrested by Qatari intelligence in Doha. Despite multiple rejected bail pleas, the Court of First Instance in Qatar announced the death penalty in October.