Kharge exudes confidence over Cong win

Hyderabad, Nov 24: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday expressed confidence that his party would win the assembly polls in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Addressing an election rally at LB Nagar here, he urged the electorate to dislodge the BRS government in Telangana. “Election will be held in Rajasthan tomorrow. We are winning that. We are winning in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and also in Telangana,” he said. The Congress veteran alleged that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao runs government not from Secretariat or Legislative Assembly but “sitting in a farmhouse”.(PTI)