Maulvi nabbed for proselytising

By
Agencies
-
0

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 24: A maulvi was arrested here on Friday for allegedly scaring a woman into converting to Islam by telling her doing so will free her from evil powers, police said. Maulvi Sarfaraz was arrested after a complaint was filed against him by Akshay Srivastava, the woman’s 35-year-old son. ACP Nandgram Ravi Kumar Singh said that the maulvi was arrested from the Morti village tri-section. During interrogation, Sarfraz told police that he had been practising exorcism in the area for the last eight years and forced sick people into adopting Islam, Singh said. (PTI)

