News Capsule

Rice & atta released

Rice under NFSA (AAY and PHH) and Non-NFSA and Whole meal atta for November are being released through their respective fair price shops, an official statement here informed. Any non-supply, supply of less prescribed scale, overcharging or supply with inferior quality may be reported to the DC’s office, East Khasi Hills, the statement said.

Competition

A logo and tagline design online competition for two identified destination selected under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme; Shillong and Sohra has started and the last date for submission of the design is November 27. Participants can submit their designs and taglines at [email protected]. and the winner will walk away with a prize money of up to Rs 10,000, a statement from the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner issued here informed.