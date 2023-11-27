KHADC forest check gates will continue to operate

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 26: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem made it clear on Sunday that the forest check gates, which were set up by the council as per laid down provisions, will continue to operate.

“There is no question of stopping the checking of vehicles at these gates. Any truck or vehicle caught for any illegality will be penalised,” Syiem told The Shillong Times.

He claimed that the council does not collect any taxes at the check gates. He said these were set up to check the illegal transportation of timber and other items.

Talking about the toll gates, he said these were set up to check if any non-tribal traders are transporting goods without valid documents that are required as per the provisions of United Khasi-Jaintia Hills (Trading By Non-Tribals) Regulation, 1954.

He said many non-tribal vegetable traders from outside the state are exploiting the local farmers by purchasing vegetables at very low prices.

“They come to the state without any valid documents,” Syiem said.

“…I would not deny there could be irregularities committed by the council by issuing work order to set up more than one such check gates and toll gates along the same stretch. But it is wrong (to say) that they are illegal,” he said.

He further said that the present Executive Committee of the council is committed to rectifying irregularities, if there is any. He said the council will submit a list of its revenue toll gates to the state government by next week.

He said they will mention the regulations and the provisions as per the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution which empower the council to set up toll gates. According to him, they will attach the High Court’s ruling to prove that the council is authorized to set up the toll gates.

Earlier, MCTO&DA president Moskalander Marngar claimed that 30 odd toll gates of the council are currently in operation, but these do not collect any fixed amount from trucks. He claimed truckers are asked to pay Rs 300 during the day but the amount goes up to Rs 1,000 at night.

Alleging that they are being exploited, he said even after paying at the toll gate run by the KHADC, they are forced to pay at the toll gate of the Hima Mylliem.

The MCTO&DA told the KHADC that the Association will not pay at any of the toll gates of the council until it finalises the working plan with the government.

“We have told the CEM that we are not going to pay, for we don’t know which toll gates are legal or illegal. Let the council share with us the working plan after it is finalised. Only then that we are going to pay,” Marngar had stated.