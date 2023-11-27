Ampareen keen on daughter as successor if she wins LS poll

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 26: Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, who was recently named the NPP candidate from the Shillong seat for the Lok Sabha election, will likely be succeeded by her daughter Grazel in the event of her win in the election due next year.

The NPP has announced Ampareen as its candidate for the Shillong seat and sitting MP, Agatha Sangma as the party candidate from Tura.

According to party insiders, Lyngdoh had already made suggestions to the NPP’s top brass, including state president Prestone Tynsong and national president Conrad K Sangma, about her preference for her daughter Grazel to succeed her.

According to party insiders, “Lyngdoh wanted her team and her supporters to have a final say on her successor.”

The party insiders claim that discussions about Lyngdoh’s successor are currently ongoing within her team.

Grazel spearheaded her mother’s campaign in East Shillong constituency during the Assembly elections earlier this year. She completed her MPhil at Jawaharlal Nehru University and is currently writing her PhD thesis synopsis.

According to sources, “It is believed that she has been the key person for the youth support to her mother.”

The fourth-time MLA, when contacted, said that she would take the call only after crossing the bridge. According to the Constitution, Lyngdoh is not required to step down as an MLA in order to run for the Lok Sabha. She would have to resign as MLA if she is elected as an MP.

The NPP state president had earlier expressed confidence that the party will win the Shillong and Tura parliamentary seats after announcing Ampareen and Agatha as the party candidates.

Additionally, he disclosed that the party will shortly release a manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.