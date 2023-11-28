Jaipur, Nov 27: Nine people were injured after two groups opened fire and pelted stones at each other in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.
Nine people have been detained following the incident in Panjpura village in Kanchanpur that occurred due to political rivalry between the two sides, two days after Assembly elections were held in the state. (PTI)
9 hurt in stone pelting incident
