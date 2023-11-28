Woman strangled to death with saree in UP

Bareilly, Nov 27: A 55-year-old woman has been strangled to death with a saree in Jagdishpur village, the ninth such killing in the last five months in the Shishgarh and Shahi Adi areas of Bareilly district using a garment, according to police.

Surveillance has been increased and two special teams have been formed to crack the cases, they said.

This is the ninth such incident reported from areas under the Shishgarh and Shahi Adi police stations, police said and added that all the victims were middle-aged women strangled to death with either “a saree or a chunari”. There are many similarities about this (Jagdishpur village case) and another eight incidents in the past five months, Inspector General of Police, Bareilly, Rakesh Singh, said.

He said serious note has been taken and meetings will be held with people of villages where these incidents have happened. (PTI)