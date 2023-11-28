Agatha inaugurates two bridges in Williamnagar

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Nov 27: In a significant development which is likely to make life easier for people living across the Simsang river, Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma on Monday inaugurated two bridges in Williamnagar- one over the Rongon river and another across the Rongri river in East Garo Hills.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, PHE Minister, Marcuise N Marak, Secretary, PWD (roads and Bridges), Chief Engineer Standard, Donlang Mawroh, East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Vibhor Agarwal and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the function at Nengmandalgre village, Agatha said that road connectivity is a must for bringing development to the people and informed that 1500 Kms. of roads have already been constructed by the present Govt. She also assured to release an amount of Rs. 20 lakhs for the development of eco-tourism park at Nengmandalgre.

Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, lauded Agatha Sangma for bringing PMGSY road connectivity to the region and congratulated the PWD department for bringing the much needed road connectivity within a period of five years. Informing that that the team-work in the present Govt. is working very hard to achieve the five-points agenda of the Govt. “road for all, power for all, IT for all, water for all and housing for all” by which the people of the state will be immensely benefitted within a period of five years.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, while speaking on the occasion said that the leaders in the present Govt. will not sleep under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma and the Govt will not provide the mere lip services to the people of the state. He also informed that 1250 Kms. of PMGSY roads will be constructed in the state within few months and requested the Nokmas and other stake holders to provide land for construction of roads in the region.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya minister for PHE, Housing, etc. Marcuise N Marak, assured to bring more facilities to the people of the region and informed that a convergent project will be undertaken to bring more development to Nengmandalgre village. He also informed that Mandalgre to Chinabat road will soon be black-topped under the RIDF.