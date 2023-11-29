GHADC MDC asks Ampareen to expedite MLHP appointments

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Nov 28: Rongrong MDC Rinaldo K Sangma has written to Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh urging her to expedite the appointments of Mid Level Health Providers (MLHP) in Garo Hills.

The MDC, in his letter reminded of the recent appointments of MLHPs in parts of North, South West and West Garo Hills wherein 41 non Garo MLHPs were selected without prior advertisement and proper intimation resulting in not a single Garo candidate being able to apply for the same.

He informed that following the development, a walk-in interview was conducted for 21 MLHP posts to recruit Garo candidates on September 12 but that

the posts are yet to be filled and the department has remained mum on the matter till date.

Pointing out that the undue delay has sparked concerns among the aspiring candidates, Sangma urged the health minister to look into the matter and expedite the appointments.