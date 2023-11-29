MSCW chief to be finalised in next Cabinet meet

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 28: The wait for new Chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) will be over in a matter of days. This assurance was given by Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said that they are in the process of going through the profiling of the four persons which was recommended by the search committee because they would like to get the best possible person to lead the Commission.

“We will have to place before the Cabinet for its approval. It should be done in the next Cabinet meeting,” the Minister said while replying to a query.

It may be mentioned that the MSCW has been without a chairperson since Phidalia Toi resigned in June.

However, the new chairperson will only have about a year to remain in office since the term of the present body will end in December 2024.

Earlier, the Social Welfare Minister had said that the state government would appoint only the chairperson of the MSCW and not other members as they will be allowed to complete their tenure. He had said that the search committee had suggested the names of four persons and the new chairperson would be appointed soon after a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.