Govt mulls hiring consultant to record transgender population

SHILLONG, Nov 28: The Social Welfare department is looking to appoint a professional consultant for collection of the data on the total number of transgender individuals in the state.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Director of Social Welfare department, Doreen Lyngwa said that there is a need for accurate data, which can be made possible only if they engage professional consultants to do the job.

She said that the department is also trying to have an awareness programme to mitigate the stigma which is attached to transgender individuals.

“We are also trying to disseminate information to encourage the transgender (persons) to come forward to get their ID cards and ration cards. Currently, discussions are going with other departments on the benefits which the transgenders can avail through various government initiatives,” the Social Welfare department Director said.

When pointed out that there are a few transgender persons who have enrolled themselves in the electoral rolls, Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasised the need for awareness about the transgender community.

“It is only then they will be encouraged to come forward to declare themselves as transgender. But we will not be able to do anything to review the stigmatisation of the transgender in the absence of a collected data,” Lyngdoh added.

It may be mentioned that the department had reviewed the implementation of the Transgender Deen Dayal Rehabilitation Services and schemes for SCs and STs during the two-day review meeting on the implementation of the various government schemes and programme held at the State Convention Centre, which concluded on Tuesday.