Conrad hopeful of smooth sailing for Meghalaya Games

Shillong, Nov 11: The Meghalaya government held a review meeting on the upcoming Meghalaya games on Wednesday and has decided to hold the next review meeting in Tura on December 8.

The meeting dwelt upon the location of the venues, accommodation security, water, electricity, food, materials, and so on and so forth.

Speaking to reporters after the review meeting Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the government is on track for the games, and hopeful that the games will go very well. He further said that the next review meeting would be held in Tura on December 8.