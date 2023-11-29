No hard feeling after not getting NPP ticket to contest LS polls: Shangpliang

Shillong, Nov 29: Meghalaya State NPP spokesperson, Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang said that there was no assurance from the party leadership to award him the NPP ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Shillong Parliamentary seat when he had joined the party.

At the same time, Shangpliang admitted that he was one of the aspirants for the party ticket.

“There was no assurance as such since I had joined the party with no conditions. So therefore I am here to serve the party and I want to see that this party grows more,” State NPP spokesperson said.

He however said that he was glad that the party had grown from time to time to the level that there were so many ticket aspirants for the MP election.

“Yes, I was one of the ticket aspirants. But again, being in this big party it is an opportunity for us to serve the party and it is always healthy to have many people aspiring to fight for the elections,” Shangpliang told reporters here on Wednesday.

According to him, there is no hard feeling since it is a choice of the leaders of the party including the national president, Conrad K. Sangma and State president, Prestone Tynsong to award the party ticket to Cabinet Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh.

“I will be working harder to make sure that Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh comes out victorious as the MP from the NPP party,” State NPP spokesperson said.

Asserting that he will remain to be a member of the party, he said that he would continue to serve the party in a bigger way,” Shangpliang said.

When asked that if he agrees that it is political setback for him for not getting the ticket, he maintains that there is no political setback.

“Every party who has more aspirants to fight elections is a healthy party. In a healthy manner, we have to accept. We may be aspirants today and tomorrow we could be a candidate and therefore there’s no setback. We will be working harder for the party and harder for the candidate to see from now,” State NPP spokesperson said.

To a query if he would contest the upcoming district council election, Shangpliang said that he is not contesting the MDC election but definitely he be working for the party to make sure that more MDC come out victorious.

Meanwhile, he said that he would continue to be a political leader of the farmers, poor, downtrodden and the needy.

“During my MLA days, I have always worked for the downtrodden and for the poor farmers. I will continue to serve the farmers of the state and continue to serve all the needy people and that is my ultimate goal,” Shangpliang added.