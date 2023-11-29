JSGTCA and ITD&OA fare reduced

Jowai, Nov 29: The two commercial associations viz, JSGTCA Jowai and ITD&OA Shillong today decided to reduce the rate of transport fare from Jowai to Shillong and vice versa. This came after the resolution agreed to by both association in order to make the fare affordable for regular commuters and passengers.

The rate which was previously 250 per head will be reduced to 200 in all cases.

The newly introduced rate will be effective from 1st December 2023. Hence the leaders of both associations requested the vehicle owners and their respective drivers to comply with and respect the decision taken in order to avoid any untoward and further misunderstanding among the passengers and the drivers.