One killed, one injured as truck plunges into deep gorge

Nongpoh, November 29: A clinker-laden truck, bearing registration number WB 91 8529, met with an accident on the highway in Ri Bhoi district resulting in the death of the helper on board.

The driver of the truck sustained grievous injuries when the vehicle’s brake failed, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge at Shangbangla while en route to Guwahati from Shillong.

The unfortunate event unfolded around 10 pm on Tuesday night when the ill-fated truck, bound for Guwahati, experienced a brake failure. The driver struggled to control the steering, leading the truck to breach the divider, collide with several roadside shops, and eventually plunged into the deep gorge.

Promptly responding to the incident, law enforcement authorities reached the scene and was able to rescue the injured truck driver at around 11pm. The driver was swiftly transported to Civil Hospital Nongpoh for medical attention. Tragically, the helper, who lost his life on the spot, could only be extricated from the wreckage on Wednesday morning. The deceased’s body was then transported to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In light of this distressing incident, the police have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the precise factors that contributed to the tragic accident. The authorities are committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the brake failure and subsequent events leading to the unfortunate fatality.