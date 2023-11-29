HYC calls for setting up of Fast Track/Special Courts

Shillong, November 29: The HYC has urged upon the Meghalaya government take steps to ensure that the Fast Track Courts/Special Courts as envisaged under DREAM Project, for trial of cases under NDPS Act be established as soon as possible, especially for East Khasi Hills District.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting with Social Welfare Minister, Paul Lyngdoh here on Tuesday, HYC president, Roy Kupar Synrem said that at present, there are no Special Courts for trial of cases under NDPS Act, hence trial lingers on for years altogether and this discourages especially the witnesses and the general public to assist the State machinery in the fight against Drugs.

Meanwhile, he said that they have urged the Social Welfare Minister if the state government can direct all the Central government offices and institutes located in the state to abide by the office memorandum of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, New Delhi to ensure 44 percent reservation for Scheduled Tribes in case of direct recruitment to Group ‘C’ and ‘D’.

IANS