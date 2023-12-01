Friday, December 1, 2023
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Campus Beats’ season 3 trailer promises high-octane drama, dance and rivalries

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 1: The teen drama series ‘Campus Beats’, which stars ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor Shantanu Maheshwari, is set to return with its final season.

The trailer for the final season of the show was unveiled on Friday and it promises a lot of drama as the students navigate their life with challenges that define their life on the college campus.

Packed with romance, mystery and dance, the trailer shows a palpable chemistry between the characters of Ishaan and Netra. It also shows intense dance battles and new equations. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the high-drama moments of the students at M.A.D. with romance, rage, dance, and danger.

The relationships take turns with new dynamics, secrets and fierce drama igniting the intensity of war among the two rival gangs in college.

Expressing his excitement for the finale, Shantanu Maheshwari said, “I am thrilled to be back as Ishaan in Campus Beats and see how the character has grown stronger and more focused over the seasons. He is gaining new dimensions in his relationships and is ready to conquer the dancing throne despite his love for Netra.”

He further mentioned: “The story will interestingly unfold all the drama with new twists and lots of dancing, concluding the finale of Ishaan and Netra’s journey. I hope the viewers will shower this season with love and support as they did for the past seasons of ‘Campus Beats’.”

Created by Palki Malhotra, the series features Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles.

The final season of ‘Campus Beats’ will be available to stream on Amazon miniTV from December 5, 2023. (IANS)

Previous article
Meta purges over 37 million bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in October
Next article
Why young men at HIV risk hesitate to take preventative drug?

Related articles

NATIONAL

EC revises Mizoram’s vote-counting date to Dec 4

New Delhi, Dec 1: Amid demands for rescheduling the date of counting of votes in Mizoram, the Election...
NATIONAL

Delhi: ‘Prolonged’ delay in SpiceJet flight departure leaves passengers frustrated

New Delhi, Dec 1: Frustrated over prolonged delay in Patna-bound SpiceJet airline flight, a group of frustrated passengers...
NATIONAL

Increase in BSF’s jurisdiction does not take away powers of Punjab Police, says SC

New Delhi, Dec 1: The Supreme Court on Friday remarked that the Centre's decision to expand the BSF's...
MEGHALAYA

Border Security Force celebrates Founding Day

Shillong, Dec 1: Celebrating its 59th Founding Day, the Border Security Force commemorated nearly six decades of dedicated...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EC revises Mizoram’s vote-counting date to Dec 4

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: Amid demands for rescheduling the...

Delhi: ‘Prolonged’ delay in SpiceJet flight departure leaves passengers frustrated

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: Frustrated over prolonged delay in...

Increase in BSF’s jurisdiction does not take away powers of Punjab Police, says SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: The Supreme Court on Friday...

Popular news

EC revises Mizoram’s vote-counting date to Dec 4

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: Amid demands for rescheduling the...

Delhi: ‘Prolonged’ delay in SpiceJet flight departure leaves passengers frustrated

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: Frustrated over prolonged delay in...

Increase in BSF’s jurisdiction does not take away powers of Punjab Police, says SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: The Supreme Court on Friday...

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge