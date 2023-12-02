EMRI GHS wins COVID-19 Warrior Award

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 1: EMRI Green Health Services (a GVK enterprise) formerly, GVK EMRI received the COVID-19 Warrior Award under institutional category for demonstrating exception work beyond call of duty in the field of EMS (emergency medical services) at the 6th EMS Asia Tokyo Conference in Japan.

The theme of the EMS conference was ‘pandemic/post-pandemic resilience and digital transformation of EMS Asia – using technology to help emergency care’.

East Asian, Middle East and Western Asia, Oceania and South Central Asian countries are members of EMS Asia including India.

The award was received by senior associate representing EMRI GHS.

EMRI GHS has carried out COVID-19 linked transfers to 2.53 million (25.3 Lakh) beneficiaries during the pandemic.

Ambulance staff which includes Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Pilot (Ambulance Driver) were considered as front line workers by Government of India.

In coordination with the respective state government, EMRI deployed “COVID-19 dedicated ambulances” for transportation of COVID-19 patients from international airports, home, workplace, lower level hospitals, COVID centres etc. In addition, EMRI was also involved in tracing, testing, and pre hospital treatment, and inter-facility transfers.

The new emergency type, COVID-19, and its subtypes added to the 108 call centre applications.

Ambulance staff (technicians as well as pilots) were trained in pre hospital care special guidelines on oxygen administration and non-invasive methods and oriented about common signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (influenza-like illness: fever, cough, and difficulty breathing).

EMRI GHS ensured uninterrupted ambulance services throughout the pandemic.