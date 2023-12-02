Prog educate on benefits of renewable energy

From Our Correspondent

NONGSTOIN, Dec 1: An orientation and awareness camp on renewable energy aimed to educate the community about the benefits of renewable energy and promote sustainable practices was organised at MECOFED Hall Nondein, New Nongstoin on Friday.

The programme organised by the office of the District Project Officer, Meghalaya New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (MNREDA) was attended by the headman, school students, teachers, and various societies from the district.

During the programme emphasis was laid on the importance of harnessing renewable energy sources for a greener and more sustainable future.

The participants were imparted about the various schemes made available by the government including solar power plant, solar home lighting system, solar water heating system, solar water pump etc.

The event featured notable resource persons, N Warbah and G A Lyngdoh, who delivered informative presentations on renewable energy technologies and their applications.

The attendees actively participated in an interactive session, where they had the opportunity to clarify their doubts and gain a deeper understanding of renewable energy systems.