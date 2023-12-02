Saturday, December 2, 2023
South Central Railway cancels 142 trains in view of cyclone threat

Hyderabad, Dec 2: The South Central Railway has cancelled 142 trains in view of a cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal, which is likely to hit Andhra Pradesh coast on December 4.

The authorities have cancelled the trains for the next 3-4 days, as a precautionary measure.

The cyclone ‘Michaung’ is likely to cross the coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 4.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rains are likely for next three days in Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada and Anakapalli districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The cancelled pairs of trains include Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru, Barauni-Coimbatore, KSR Bengaluru-Danapur, Narsapur-Kottayam, Secunderabad-Kollam, MGR Chennai Central-Vijayawada, Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru, MGR Chennai Central-H. Nizamuddin, Gaya-MGR Chennai Central, Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru, Gorakhpur-Kochuveli, MGR Chennai Central-Hyderabad, MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi, Trivandrum-New Delhi, Madurai-H. Nizamuddin, MGR Chennai Central-Ahmedabad and Nagercoil-Shalimar.

Several trains between various destinations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also been cancelled.

Full majority govt or a repeat of 2018? Speculation heats up in MP ahead of vote-counting day

