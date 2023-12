From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Dec 1: Two boys tragically perished during a swim at the Kdong Umkhangrah stream near Haven Cove, a popular tourist destination close to Jowai town. The incident occurred on Friday morning.

The victims, Mebankynsai Suchiang (12), and Miki Ryngkhlem (9), were residents of Mookyrdup, Jowai.

Jowai Police later recovered the bodies.