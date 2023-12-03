Victory of people of Telangana, not Cong: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Dec 3:Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated on Sunday that the result in Telangana is not the victory of the Congress party, but it is the victory of the people of Telangana.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Shivakumar stated, the voters of Telangana wanted a change.

Leaders from various states have worked in Telangana to help the Congress MLAs win elections. The people of Telangana have given victory for the creation of the state. They have expressed their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, he stated.

In his reaction, the BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra stated that a wave in favour of the saffron party has swept the country.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, “People want PM Modi to become Prime Minister again. The BJP will get majority in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. People want national security. They are turning a blind eye to the guarantee schemes, which will finish off the country and are devised to grab power.”

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru said that the BJP is all set to return to power in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is leading. This result will relegate the Congress party to the corner.(IANS)