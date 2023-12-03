Sunday, December 3, 2023
NATIONAL

Victory of people of Telangana, not Cong: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Bengaluru, Dec 3:Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated on Sunday that the result in Telangana is not the victory of the Congress party, but it is the victory of the people of Telangana.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Shivakumar stated, the voters of Telangana wanted a change.

Leaders from various states have worked in Telangana to help the Congress MLAs win elections. The people of Telangana have given victory for the creation of the state. They have expressed their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, he stated.

In his reaction, the BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra stated that a wave in favour of the saffron party has swept the country.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, “People want PM Modi to become Prime Minister again. The BJP will get majority in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. People want national security. They are turning a blind eye to the guarantee schemes, which will finish off the country and are devised to grab power.”

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru said that the BJP is all set to return to power in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is leading. This result will relegate the Congress party to the corner.(IANS)

Previous article
Formation of medical board for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test hangs fire
Next article
Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan

Related articles

NATIONAL

Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad, Dec 3 :Telangana Committee President A. Revanth Reddy left for party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in a huge...
NATIONAL

Formation of medical board for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test hangs fire

Kolkata, Dec 3: Despite a clear order from a special court in Kolkata, complications continue over the formation...
NATIONAL

Assembly election results: People have faith in BJP & PM Modi, says MP Rudy

New Delhi, Dec 3: BJP leader and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that it is the people's faith...
NATIONAL

From celebrations to deserted look, mood changes at Cong HQ

New Delhi, Dec 3 :The initial brouhaha in the Congress over the counting results on Sunday morning soon...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 3 :Telangana Committee President A. Revanth Reddy...

Formation of medical board for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test hangs fire

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 3: Despite a clear order from a...

Assembly election results: People have faith in BJP & PM Modi, says MP Rudy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 3: BJP leader and MP Rajiv...
Load more

Popular news

Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 3 :Telangana Committee President A. Revanth Reddy...

Formation of medical board for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test hangs fire

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 3: Despite a clear order from a...

Assembly election results: People have faith in BJP & PM Modi, says MP Rudy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 3: BJP leader and MP Rajiv...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge