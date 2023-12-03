Sunday, December 3, 2023
NATIONAL

With massive lead in MP, supporters throng BJP offices

By: Agencies

Bhopal, Dec 3: Massive lead in the first three rounds of counting has given a big cheering moment for the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The celebration began at the BJP headquarters here, even as several rounds of counting were yet to be done.

Senior BJP leaders, including state unit head V.D. Sharma and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who was the co-incharge for MP, reached the BJP headquarters here.

The incumbent Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other top BJP leaders expressed confidence that the party will retain power in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to the press CM Chouhan said, “MP ke man me Modi and Modi ke man me MP, proved true.”

Notably, the BJP contested the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a slogan — “MP ke man me Modi- Modi ke man me MP”.

Seeing the trends, people were heading to the BJP headquarters. Initially the BJP headquarters wore a deserted look, but as the trends came in the atmosphere changed to jubilation with drum-beating, dancing and sloganeering.

On the other side, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath along with Rajya Sabha MPs Digvijaya Singh and Vivek Tankha were sitting in the war room and monitoring the situation. With the BJP expanding the leads, the Congress workers were getting jittery. (IANS)

